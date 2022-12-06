Rowdy Rebel found himself in some hot water last week after his appearance on My Expert Opinion. During his appearance, Rowdy commented how he felt the issues between King Von and Lul Tim could’ve been handled differently.

“When King Von died, that Lul Tim n***a, he didn’t have to get out of the car and start squeezing right away. You already got yours drawn,” he said. “You had the upper hand and could have just been like, ‘Yo, back your n***as up and get your dawg outta here.’ But you already chose the murder route.”

Ultimately, Rowdy caused an uproar in NBA Youngboy’s camp, but it was Bobby Shmurda’s response that exasperated the issue further. However, he seemingly backtracked and admitting his collaborator and friend shouldn’t have said anything.

“I felt like that shit came out wrong. He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that shit would’ve happened because he’s a fan of both,” Bobby said. “But sometimes, you can’t talk on other people’s shit. Period.’

“It’s like sometimes these emotions are going to come out so when emotions is high, you don’t want to talk on situations,” he continued. “Sometimes, you gotta say, ‘Man, I just wish the best for everybody,’ and that’s it. Keep it at that. Shut the fuck up and don’t say shit about the situation.”

The response sparked many to believe that Bobby went against Rowdy publicly. However, the “Paid Off” rapper clarified that he has nothing but love for Bobby.

“I cud never beef with my brother Bobby. He free’d me from a whole bid,” he wrote on Instagram. “But yu other n***as hurd what I said.”

In a subsequent post, he added, “I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

Clearly, Rowdy doesn’t have any problems with what Bobby Shmurda said. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding the situation.