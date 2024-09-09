Brooklyn OGs Claim Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel Fell Out

BYGabriel Bras Nevares283 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ALife Sessions Presents: Bobby Shmurda &amp; Yo Gotti
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel perform during ALife Sessions Presents: Bobby Shmurda &amp; Yo Gotti on August 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
GS9 is apparently not what it used to be...

Apparently, the GS9 collective that partly pioneered Brooklyn drill is experiencing some trouble in paradise. Moreover, Brooklyn OGs claimed that Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel had a falling out over an NBA YoungBoy affiliation, and that Bobby can't pass through certain neighborhoods. OG Product also reflected on Shmurda taking more prison time for Rowdy's sake, citing this as a bad decision since he had much better career prospects that could've assisted them both a lot. The idea was apparently for them to do time together and come out together. Also, Product claimed that the "Hot N***a" MC took all his pictures with GS9 down on his Instagram.

As key members of that collective, hearing about this alleged rift between Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel is disheartening. Previously, Rowdy had some choice words for Shmurda's comments about King Von. "I cud never beef with my brother Bobby. He free'd me from a whole bid. But yu other n***as hurd what I said. I SAID WHAT I SAID." Bobby was actually speaking on Rebel's own reflections on the Von beef, so it was a complicated game of telephone.

Read More: Juelz Santana, Meek Mill, Jim Jones & Rowdy Rebel Become The "Boyz N Da Hood" On New Single: Stream

Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel Allegedly Parted Ways

"I felt like that s**t came out wrong," Bobby Shmurda said of Rowdy Rebel's comments. "He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that s**t would've happened because he's a fan of both. But sometimes, you can't talk on other people's s**t. Period. Rowdy's probably in the wrong for that... but he ain't mean it in the wrong way. He coming from a... older Black guy looking at young Black guys and liking both of their music. It's like sometimes these emotions are going to come out. So when emotions is high, you don't want to talk on situations. Sometimes, you gotta say, 'Man, I just wish the best for everybody,' and that's it. Keep it at that. Shut the f**k up and don't say s**t about the situation."

Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda has other possible rap beef opponents to worry about, such as Rick Ross. This reported issue with Rowdy Rebel is another mystery, but hopefully one that we get answers for soon. After all, this duo did too much for their scene for them to see this disappointing end. We'll see if either of them address this...

Read More: Bobby Shmurda Puts Rick Ross On Blast For Kicking Him Off Show Over Jumping Jokes

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...