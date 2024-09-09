Brooklyn OGs Claim Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel Fell Out

GS9 is apparently not what it used to be...

Apparently, the GS9 collective that partly pioneered Brooklyn drill is experiencing some trouble in paradise. Moreover, Brooklyn OGs claimed that Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel had a falling out over an NBA YoungBoy affiliation, and that Bobby can't pass through certain neighborhoods. OG Product also reflected on Shmurda taking more prison time for Rowdy's sake, citing this as a bad decision since he had much better career prospects that could've assisted them both a lot. The idea was apparently for them to do time together and come out together. Also, Product claimed that the "Hot N***a" MC took all his pictures with GS9 down on his Instagram.

As key members of that collective, hearing about this alleged rift between Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel is disheartening. Previously, Rowdy had some choice words for Shmurda's comments about King Von. "I cud never beef with my brother Bobby. He free'd me from a whole bid. But yu other n***as hurd what I said. I SAID WHAT I SAID." Bobby was actually speaking on Rebel's own reflections on the Von beef, so it was a complicated game of telephone.

Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel Allegedly Parted Ways

"I felt like that s**t came out wrong," Bobby Shmurda said of Rowdy Rebel's comments. "He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that s**t would've happened because he's a fan of both. But sometimes, you can't talk on other people's s**t. Period. Rowdy's probably in the wrong for that... but he ain't mean it in the wrong way. He coming from a... older Black guy looking at young Black guys and liking both of their music. It's like sometimes these emotions are going to come out. So when emotions is high, you don't want to talk on situations. Sometimes, you gotta say, 'Man, I just wish the best for everybody,' and that's it. Keep it at that. Shut the f**k up and don't say s**t about the situation."

Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda has other possible rap beef opponents to worry about, such as Rick Ross. This reported issue with Rowdy Rebel is another mystery, but hopefully one that we get answers for soon. After all, this duo did too much for their scene for them to see this disappointing end. We'll see if either of them address this...