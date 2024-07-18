Rick Ross Seemingly Mocks Bobby Shmurda Over Claim He Was Kicked Off Show

Earlier this week, Bobby Shmurda accused Rick Ross of kicking him off a show for joking about his Vancouver jumping incident.

Earlier this week, Bobby Shmurda took to Instagram to call Rick Ross out, accusing him of kicking him off a show. According to him, this was due to his response to Ross getting jumped in Vancouver last month. Shmurda insisted that while he did make some jokes about the wild incident, he was defending Ross, and claimed he would have preferred a personal phone call rather than hearing news of the concert from somebody else.

Now, it seems as though Ross may have responded with a series of subliminal Instagram Stories. In one video shared yesterday (July 17), he showed off a bottle of Luc Belaire rosé and his custom Rap Snacks potato chips. “Ladies and gentlemen, whenever you see someone confused or talking nonsense, say, ‘Shut up and enjoy your glass of Luc Belaire!’" he said with a laugh.

Rick Ross Appears To Respond To Bobby Shmurda

In another, he flexed a pair of Louis Vuitton cowboy boots and hat, seemingly accusing Shmurda of not telling the whole truth. “For you n****s that’s kicking that bullsh*t, at least have on a $12K pair of these boots. If you gonna kick some bullsh*t, boy — it’s the Biggest Bawse, n***a. These n****s cr*zy,” he claimed, moving on to yet another pair of Louis Vuitton boots. “If we kicking bullsh*t, it’s gotta be expensive. $20K pair of Louis Vuitton boots, that’s if we gonna kick bullsh*t. We gotta do it like a Bawse!”

While it's unconfirmed whether or not Ross was actually referring to Shmurda, it certainly seems possible, as he's yet to address the rapper's claims otherwise.