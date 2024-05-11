Rick Ross Learns To Roller Skate Instead Of Responding To The Game

Earlier this week, The Game unleashed a brutal diss track directed at Rick Ross, "Freeway's Revenge." On it, he picks apart the rapper's persona, throwing jabs about his weight, past, and more. Fans were ready to hear a response from Ross, whether it be in the form of a song or a scathing social media post, but he's yet to say much. Yesterday, he simply took to Instagram to laugh at The Game, flaunting a Louis Vuitton bowl and suggesting he's "starving."

This appeared to leave The Game somewhat disappointed, as he quickly responded with a photo of a Louis Vuitton bag. "He wanted all smoke a week ago," he captioned the post. "Chicken legs can't go bar for bar so we going LV for LV now I guess [laughing emojis]. I hate these rap n****s." It's now a new day, but so far, fans have heard nothing.

Read More: The Game Disses Rick Ross: Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Rick Ross Shows Off His Roller Skating Skills

In fact, Rick Ross looks to be keeping himself busy with new hobbies instead. In a new clip, he's seen roller skating around, teasing a new challenge once he gets good. "In 30 days we're gonna have a skate challenge," he says. "Mayweather, Chris Brown, what's up?" He then went on to try to show off his skills, which despite him using a training walker, ended in a fall.

His unbothered demeanor through all of this is surprising, though perhaps he's just as sick of beef as fans are after Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud. Of course, Ross' lack of response is somewhat of a response in itself too, suggesting that he doesn't see The Game as a worthy opponent. What do you think of The Game dissing Rick Ross on his new track "Freeway's Revenge"? What about Rick Ross being unfazed by it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: The Game Destroys Rick Ross On New Diss Song "Freeway's Revenge"

[Via]