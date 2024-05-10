The Game Addresses Rick Ross’ Lukewarm Reaction To New Diss Track

Last night, The Game dropped an explosive new diss track directed at Rick Ross, "Freeway's Revenge." On it, the Compton-born MC throws repeated jabs about his weight, history, and overall persona. Of course, it also arrived at the heels of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral rap beef, which Rick Ross similarly jumped into last month. While Ross has sided with Kendrick, The Game has sided with Drake, and began taking shots at Rozay online earlier this week.

Fans, and surely The Game, were eager to hear how Rick Ross would respond to the scathing diss. Unfortunately for them, however, he doesn't have much to say about it. Earlier today, the performer hopped online with a short clip, laughing while holding up a Louis Vuitton bowl. "You n****s starving," he said.

Read More: The Game Disses Rick Ross: Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

The Game Seems Disappointed By Rick Ross' Response To "Freeway's Revenge"

Clearly, Rick Ross hasn't taken the diss track too seriously, which seems to have left The Game somewhat disappointed. He took to his Instagram Story recently to address the lukewarm reaction, sharing a photo of a Louis Vuitton bag. "He wanted all smoke a week ago," he wrote. "Chicken legs can't go bar for bar so we going LV for LV now I guess [laughing emojis]. I hate these rap n****s."

Ross' reaction to The Game's diss has some drawing comparisons to his own role in Drake's beef with everyone, as he was similarly accused of trying to insert himself for clout. Others are warning him not to attempt to outshine Ross when it comes to luxury goods, as he may just have everyone beat there. What do you think of Rick Ross' reaction to The Game's new diss track, "Freeway's Revenge"? Do you think The Game is disappointed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: The Game Destroys Rick Ross On New Diss Song "Freeway's Revenge"

[Via]