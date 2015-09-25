Hailing for North Philly, Freeway got his career started in the battle-rap circuit. He leveraged his connections to eventually land a contract with Roc-A-Fella Records. Freeway has worked with many artists including Kanye West, Just Blaze, Bink!, Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, 50 Cent, Rick Ross, and Statik Selektah. His debut album, Philadelphia Freeway, contained some of his most successful tracks, including “What We Do,” featuring Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel, and “Flipside,” featuring Peedi Crakk. The album went on to reach gold status with over 500,000 units sold.

In September 2015, Freeway was diagnosed with kidney failure and had to undergo emergency dialysis.