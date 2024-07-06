Rick Ross Denies Getting Punched The Face In Canada: "I Got Hit With A Drink"

rick ross performs in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rick Ross performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Rick Ross shares a humorous take on what went down in Vancouver.

Rick Ross made a horrible mistake during his recent trip to Vancouver, B.C. Following a string of shots between himself and Drake, Ross decided to troll some more by playing "Not Like Us" at the end of his set, leading to some friction between himself and some other people backstage. Things got heated and it appeared that Ross got struck in the face before his crew got jumped.

We’ve all seen the footage by now. Rick Ross gets into it with another man who seemingly connects his fist to the rapper’s jaw with “Not Like Us” playing in the background. However, the Miami boss doesn’t see it that way. In a video shared to his Instagram Story, Ross was seemingly in denial about getting assaulted. “When the first dude stepped up to Rozay, the short fat one that looks like Bam Bam Bigelow from wrestling. When he stepped up, and then I squat down to his eyes and told him what I said. Basically, wherever I hit you, I’mma see whatever you ate for the last two days,” he said. 

“His balls dropped out of his ass. He never said another word,” Rick Ross continued. “He never did nothing, he was a straight buster. Then the n***a behind him said, ‘I know MM-AYYYEEEEEEE!’ And then, I got hit with a drink. I’m still convinced no n***a punched me.” His theory is that someone actually threw a drink at him because “throwin’ a drink would’ve been way more disrespectful than screaming ‘‘I know MM-AYYYEEEEEEE!’

Rick Ross Fires Back Over Vancouver Clash

Ross isn’t the first person to face backlash for performing this song in Canada. Cipha Sounds allegedly faced the wrath of OVO 40 for using the song for an Instagram post about his comedy set in Toronto. Then, there was the story of a DJ in Toronto who got removed from the club. Though “Not Like Us” currently sits at #10 on Billboard Canadian Hot 100, it became a faux-pas of sorts to play that song in public. 

