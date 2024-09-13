Rick Ross Reflects On Fight With Drake Fans And Explains Why He Lost

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded at State Farm Arena on March 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The Vancouver incident still has legs.

Rick Ross was Yung Miami's latest guest on the Caresha Please podcast, and they had a whole lot of stuff to discuss. Of course, they couldn't go long without referencing the massive Drake beef that took place this year, as well as The Biggest Boss' run-in with OVO die-hards in Canada. For those unaware, a group of Drizzy fans confronted Ross at a Vancouver festival after he played Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," resulting in a mini-brawl between the two entourages. The former City Girl asked Rozay about his claim that no one punched him despite footage showing otherwise, and he explained how the altercation could've been much worse for his opponents.

"You saw a video of what?" Rick Ross responded to Yung Miami's question about the alleged sucker punch. "Like I said, Rozay felt like a drink was [thrown]. ‘Cause once I – ‘Get back, p***y n***as!’ That whole s**t cleared up." He ran away after the punch during this incident in which various of his colleagues got a nasty beating. But the Maybach Music Group mogul elaborated on why this would've turned out much differently if he had some more of his usual backup.

Rick Ross On Caresha Please: Watch The Full Episode

"All my homies that traveled with me, them n***as couldn’t come in ’cause of their felonies,” Rick Ross stated. “If I would’ve just had two or three more of my homies with me, we would’ve stripped them n***as out their drawers and socks." He clarified that his assistant and his DJ (whom he called his "little homies") were the only ones there to accompany and assist him, as well as one security guard.

"We got our paper, we got to the jet and, as a matter of fact, we went and had some Wingstop, so that was light work," Rick Ross continued. "I ain’t even tripping ’cause like, I told them, ‘Y’all n***as did that like a G. Everybody got to the crib. That’s what it’s about.’ […] We had a conversation. ‘Let’s get back to the money.’ All my homies that usually travel with me, them the n***as that was upset. They was more upset than us."

