Yung Miami Wants To Know About Rick Ross' Sex Life On "Caresha Please"

BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Things got pretty spicy...

On Yung Miami's latest episode of her Caresha Please podcast, she got into a whole lot of topics with Rick Ross. They discussed his Drake beef, his Vancouver fight with OVO fans, plastic surgery, career moves, and much more. But one of the more unexpected and salacious topics emerged when the former City Girl asked the Maybach Music Group mogul about his sex life. However, it wasn't all lewd, as they also talked about what dates he typically likes to go on. But things quickly turned more explicit when Miami asked about Ross' endurance in the bedroom.

"I’m extremely hyperactive," Rick Ross stated. "So if it’s one of those nights and she one of those people that really inspire me – she’s extremely sexy, beautiful and not only that, we connect on that level? That’s too easy. We could do that all night. [Rounds?] Why not? [It could be back to back] but we got the joint, we drinking, we vibing. Let’s change the channel, let’s put on another show but right now, we still in the mix of the vibe."

Rick Ross On Caresha Please

"Nah, I’m not going to say it’s business," Rick Ross replied when Yung Miami asked if the possibly reconcilable Drake beef was about money or if it was personal. "He mentioned my name and that’s a no-no. Don’t do that. Especially when it ain’t about no real s**t. [...] I enjoy that I can wake up every day and say BBL Drizzy or some more s**t while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that s**t, looking at the birds fly off. That s**t easy for me, but is everybody built for this? It most definitely could be a real thing."

"We got our paper, we got to the jet and, as a matter of fact, we went and had some Wingstop, so that was light work," Rick Ross said of the aftermath of the Vancouver fight. "I ain’t even tripping ’cause like, I told them, ‘Y’all n***as did that like a G. Everybody got to the crib. That’s what it’s about.’ […] We had a conversation. ‘Let’s get back to the money.’ All my homies that usually travel with me, them the n***as that was upset. They was more upset than us."

