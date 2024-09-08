Tia Kemp Tells Rick Ross To Check On Diddy: "You Was On His Nuts!"

Tia Kemp roasts Rozay and Puff once more.

Tia Kemp is once again trolling her ex Rick Ross online by bringing up his Diddy connections, a sadly common route of attack in 2024. We say that because of the man unresolved lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul, as the prevalence of this scandal has made many use it casually without much respect to the alleged victims in question or to Sean Combs' character. Nevertheless, Kemp asked Rozay to check on his friend, mocking their various parties and previous social media antics. She even roped DJ Khaled into the whole debacle, clearly using any and all links to eviscerate Ross' close ties.

It's not the first time that Tia Kemp has spoken about a rap figure's possible proximity to the Diddy scandal. For example, she theorized that Joe Budden's criticisms of him and of Yung Miami actually indicate that he's jealous of their previous relationship. "Yeah, I think these men be mad that she had Diddy and they didn't," Kemp responded to the podcaster's viral rant against the former City Girl. As for the attacks against Rick Ross, those work with the opposite narrative.

Tia Kemp Goes Off On Rick Ross

Speaking of The Biggest Boss, Tia Kemp isn't his only opponent these days. He's also kept up his long-standing feud with 50 Cent, who's also taken many opportunities to clown both him and Diddy together. But Rick Ross can also be on the offensive. "Cuban Link [broken heart emoji]," he commented under a post of Fif explaining his celibacy and praising its outcomes. This refers to how 50 and Cuban Link seemingly broke up, something that Ross quickly trolled him with after she was spotted out with Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, despite Tia Kemp and Rick Ross' issues, the former would still want to do a reality TV show with him. "Now you need to come over here and we need to do this farm ranch show,” she explained on social media. “They want to see us as a family and ride horses and cattle and all that. Me feeding horses and cows and slapping the s**t outta you with a stack of hay or shovel or something." It might be cathartic for both...