Joe Budden Is Jealous Of Yung Miami & Diddy's Relationship, Tia Kemp Speculates

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Tia Kemp has an interesting theory.

Last week, Yung Miami stirred up some serious drama with her response to Joe Budden's 2003 single "Pump It Up" going gold. She responded to the exciting news with a series of laughing emojis, which rubbed the personality the wrong way. At the time, he refused to respond, claiming "It would be too easy." In a new episode of his podcast, however, he went in.

He argued that Yung Miami had no room to laugh at him for his career. "If Complex were to do a list of where all the female rappers rate Caresha you would be last on the list. You would be drop dead last on that list," he explained. "Every female out there is wiping you down right now."

Tia Kemp Backs Yung Miami

Budden went on, reminding Yung Miami that just a couple of weeks ago, she admitted that her label told her they haven't seen any growth from her as an artist. "Need I remind you that today I hear 'Pump It Up' more than I hear you so while you go on these social media rants and say that you were nine years old when 'Pump It Up' dropped and now you're 30 you should be cautious of that," he added.

For obvious reasons, the read earned big reactions from social media users, including Tia Kemp. She took to Instagram Live to share her take on the debacle recently, siding with the former City Girl. Kemp suggested that men in particular continue beefing with Yung Miami simply out of jealousy. "Yeah I think these men be mad that she had Diddy and they didn't," she explained. What do you think of Tia Kemp's response to Joe Budden slamming Yung Miami for laughing at his gold "Pump It Up" plaque? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

