DJ Akademiks Eviscerates Yung Miami For Making Fun Of Joe Budden's Gold Plaque

BYGabriel Bras Nevares689 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 25, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: JT and Yung Miami of City Girls visit SiriusXM Studios on October 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks is a very frequent critic of Yung Miami, so his defense of Joe Budden against her should be no surprise.

DJ Akademiks had some strong words for Yung Miami following her viral clowning of Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" going Gold two decades after its release. Moreover, the streamer took issue with her laughter, saying that Budden has benefitted more from his career than she ever will from her own. Also, Ak posited that the former City Girl doesn't even write any of her own lyrics, and that she shouldn't be making fun of artists like this. In addition, he also said that she isn't getting support from her label and that people don't want to write for her anymore.

Elsewhere, this is what DJ Akademiks said of Yung Miami's alleged involvement in her former boo Diddy's legal situation. "With all due respect, you are a pretty girl," he posited on his livestream. "But there's a lot of pretty girls. Beauty, especially seeing all these girls get lip fillers, they're wearing fake hair. That ain't their hair, right? They get some implants, they put their t***ies up to their neck.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Taunts Yung Miami Over Sex Worker Allegations Stemming From Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks Blasts Yung Miami For Ridiculing Joe Budden

"Like, it's easy to create the idea of beauty that a man would be appealed by," DJ Akademiks went on. "So what makes you special? Is it because you have some fame? No, Diddy's messed with way more famous women than you. He had J. Lo, for God's sakes. What makes you special? I'm going to tell you. If you disagree with me, it's because you don't know no n***as in the industry. Because I talk to these n***as. Like, what is it about this girl?

"You know what they say?" DJ Akademiks finalized. "A chick like Yung Miami... She do everything. Put it like this: self-respect is the kryptonite of rich n***as. Women: self-respect is the kryptonite of rich n***as. They don't want to be around you when you're saying, 'Ah, I'm not doing that.' The women who are in the game, they know this, too. If you want to get in the game, first, you got to hit that plateau of how good you look. Once you're above the bar on how good you look, how far you go with these men in the industry will revolve around how little you say 'No.'"

Read More: Breaking Down DJ Akademiks & Yung Miami's Social Media Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...