DJ Akademiks Eviscerates Yung Miami For Making Fun Of Joe Budden's Gold Plaque

DJ Akademiks is a very frequent critic of Yung Miami, so his defense of Joe Budden against her should be no surprise.

DJ Akademiks had some strong words for Yung Miami following her viral clowning of Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" going Gold two decades after its release. Moreover, the streamer took issue with her laughter, saying that Budden has benefitted more from his career than she ever will from her own. Also, Ak posited that the former City Girl doesn't even write any of her own lyrics, and that she shouldn't be making fun of artists like this. In addition, he also said that she isn't getting support from her label and that people don't want to write for her anymore.

Elsewhere, this is what DJ Akademiks said of Yung Miami's alleged involvement in her former boo Diddy's legal situation. "With all due respect, you are a pretty girl," he posited on his livestream. "But there's a lot of pretty girls. Beauty, especially seeing all these girls get lip fillers, they're wearing fake hair. That ain't their hair, right? They get some implants, they put their t***ies up to their neck.

DJ Akademiks Blasts Yung Miami For Ridiculing Joe Budden

"Like, it's easy to create the idea of beauty that a man would be appealed by," DJ Akademiks went on. "So what makes you special? Is it because you have some fame? No, Diddy's messed with way more famous women than you. He had J. Lo, for God's sakes. What makes you special? I'm going to tell you. If you disagree with me, it's because you don't know no n***as in the industry. Because I talk to these n***as. Like, what is it about this girl?