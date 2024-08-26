Yung Miami & DJ Akademiks Shockingly Agree To A "Caresha Please" Interview

Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit Day 2 State Farm Arena Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 07: Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage during the Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit)
We definitely weren't expecting this outcome to their beef, but more power to Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks for their move.

As social media has proved many times in the past, Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks don't like each other very much. However, it seems like they might finally bury the hatchet... Or at least, they're open to the possibility. "Let’s do Caresha please season 2 @Akademiks," the former City Girl tweeted recently. "I would love a sit down from my POV. Everyone POV is very important!!" "I’m down," the media personality responded, and you can see many of their fans warn against the meet-up in the replies to their posts below. However, we won't be the ones to rally against a reconciliation if it all goes down in good faith.

After all, they know all the attention that they bring each other doesn't have to be mutually exclusive as far as its benefits. Most recently in their saga, DJ Akademiks blasted Yung Miami for her current beef with another former Everyday Struggle cohost and hip-hop media leader. Caresha made fun of Joe Budden's gold plaque for "Pump It Up" over twenty years after its release. We wonder whether the Slaughterhouse MC would also be down for an interview with her to settle their differences.

DJ Akademiks Is "Down" To Talk To Yung Miami

Elsewhere, Yung Miami's last words for DJ Akademiks came in the form of some scathing bars against him on her "50/50 Freestyle." "N***a d**k small, probably why his ball so pissy," she raps on the cut. "Meat puller on your knees, how you standing on the business? / Akademiks, you a b***h, why you speaking on women? / Yeah, leave him alone / Mr. Pocket P***y, what you beating on? / You see this face? I ain't one of them b***hes you can hang up on."

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks' also recently clowned Yung Miami for her alleged involvement in the Diddy scandal and about how she got herself into a bad situation. As you can see, there's a lot of history that these two could hold grudges over. But it seems like an honest conversation and a big engagement farm might tip the scales towards peace. We'll see if this actually manifests, and what the nature of their interview would even look like... If it does go down, that is.

