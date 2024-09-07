Yung Miami Draws Mixed Reactions To Her Bizarre New York Fashion Week Look

Slay or nay?

Yung Miami was turning heads and raising eyebrows during New York Fashion Week thanks to a pretty unique and even perhaps controversial outfit choice. Moreover, she donned a sheer see-through dress adorned with many black "A's" to adorn her skin, as well as added black floral pieces around her legs, arms, and chest. The big detail is a larger black flower on Caresha's face that covers most of her mouth, eyes, and nose, but leaves one circle completely open for her to peer with her right eye through. It's a pretty eclectic and stylish combo, and one that pairs well for someone who might not want to be fully in the public eye due to the scandal involving Diddy.

Regardless, that's just an unconfirmed and purely speculative interpretation of what Yung Miami's dress could mean or symbolize. "When you in witness protection but still got to go to events to pay the rent," one user joked about the Diddy situation. But beyond that, folks were pretty split when it comes to how to feel about this outfit. You can check out the comments section of the Instagram post below to see what people had to say about it.

Yung Miami Turns Heads At NYFW With Odd Dress

Elsewhere, Yung Miami is making some really big moves in other areas apart from fashion, one of which is her interpersonal online relationships. She has clashed with a few different folks on social media, with DJ Akademiks being one of her biggest thorns. But it seems like they might bury the hatchet soon, as they apparently agreed to do an interview together for the former City Girl's podcast Caresha Please. We don't know what this convo would even look like, nor whether or not it would be amicably successful, but it would definitely be an interesting one.