DJ Akademiks Downplays Yung Miami's Diddy Comments On "Caresha Please"

DJ Akademiks' breakdown of Yung Miami's remarks on the Diddy scandal doesn't validate her emotions during her fling with the mogul.

The Season 2 premiere of Caresha Please, Yung Miami's podcast with interviewing duties courtesy of Saucy Santana for this first episode, held some long-awaited and divisive comments on her relationship with Diddy. In case you somehow don't know, the Bad Boy mogul faced various accusations and lawsuits alleging sexual assault, abuse, harassment, sex trafficking, and other crimes over the past few months. The Florida rapper spoke on why she was silent during this influx and on her experiences and eventual break-up concerning Sean Combs. But sadly, not everyone is sympathetic to her story. DJ Akademiks, for example, insinuated during his latest livestream that Miami let herself go too far in this situation and did not respect herself enough, suggesting that she was only interested in superficial optics and relationship fare and eventually faced the consequences for it.

"With all due respect, you are a pretty girl," DJ Akademiks' comments on the former City Girl began. "But there's a lot of pretty girls. Beauty, especially seeing all these girls get lip fillers, they're wearing fake hair. That ain't their hair, right? They get some implants, they put their t***ies up to their neck.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Yung Miami's Recent Diddy Revelations

"Like, it's easy to create the idea of beauty that a man would be appealed by," DJ Akademiks continued concerning Yung Miami. "So what makes you special? Is it because you have some fame? No, Diddy's messed with way more famous women than you. He had J. Lo, for God's sakes. What makes you special? I'm going to tell you. If you disagree with me, it's because you don't know no n***as in the industry. Because I talk to these n***as. Like, what is it about this girl?