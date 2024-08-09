Yung Miami Clarifies The City Girls' Status And Explains What Happened With JT

2023 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: (L-R) Yung Miami and JT of City Girls perform onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
The return of Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" podcast held other interesting and much-anticipated reflections on the Diddy scandal.

Yung Miami just dropped a bombshell when it comes to long-awaited remarks on a lot of what's happened in her life over the past year or so. Moreover, her podcast series Caresha Please just dropped its first new episode in a long time, and she had a lot of things to address. One of these was the Miami rapper's connection to Diddy, a relationship that she confirmed ended right around when the Bad Boy mogul faced various lawsuits and abhorrent allegations. However, the other big narrative of this podcasting return was the end of the City Girls, and she explained why she and JT decided to move on from this duo.

"So I don't really know, like, what was the moment that separated us," Yung Miami said of JT and the City Girls in this Saucy Santana-hosted episode of Caresha Please. "But I just felt like it became a time where, like, when we was getting together, it just wasn't connecting. And I was just like... Ain't no money in the group, you get what I'm saying? Like, we not going to the studio together. I'm doing a feature, people calling for the City Girls... You know, it's either me or it's you.

Yung Miami Divulges On City Girls Split

"It just wasn't connecting no more and I just felt like that's what really made me, like, start my own brand," Yung Miami continued. "Like, I got to do something because I'm in this group. The group ain't making no money, we not working... I was just like, 'You know what, I got to figure something out. It’s been a minute since s**t been going on behind closed doors.

"I feel like we outgrew each other," Yung Miami concluded. "I feel like she was in L.A., I was in Miami. She was been working on her s**t… I didn’t know. And I just feel like every time we tried to get together, it just didn’t hit. I just feel like when we got together, it wasn’t hitting. I just feel like we was just in two different head spaces. Like, the way we dressed was different. I’m more of, I’ll wear a leotard. JT wants to wear something covered. So I just felt like whenever we tried to get together, it just didn’t connect."

