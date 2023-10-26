explained
- Pop CultureMero Explains Desus Split To Joe Budden & Carmelo AnthonyThe Dominican-American media multi-hyphenate recalled how he and his then-entertainment partner were at different phases of their lives.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced HimThe Baton Rouge rapper explained how security guards, honesty, and a genuine love for the game and for collecting scored him big.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLupe Fiasco & Kid Cudi Beef: Unpacking Their FeudOver the last ten years, two amazing artists who hold each other in high regard have clashed over fake love, exploitation, and fanbases. What happened to cause this rift?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsBenny The Butcher Explains Donald Trump Support & His "Frustration" With ItThe Black Soprano Family boss told "The Breakfast Club" that his tweet supporting No. 45 pointed to frustration with U.S. politics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicB.G. Clarifies Lil Wayne Diss, Shares That They Spoke About ItThe two Hot Boyz members have a pretty complex but still enduring relationship, something that B Gizzle wanted to make very clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFinesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's JealousAccording to the Memphis MC, his brother hasn't yet put the work for the business in to earn a chain from him, which has him feeling mad.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSada Baby's DJ Akademiks Beef Has Nothing To Do With Him, The Rapper ExplainsThe Detroit MC said that the media personality was getting mad at him for something that his entourage did, and things weren't actually personal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Reveals Why He Hasn't Put Out Takeoff TributeNot only did it not fit the rap star's new album's themes, but he believes that people are also too judgmental to properly accept it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsShannon Sharpe Always Puts His Dogs Over Women: Watch Him Explain WhyWhat about you, folks: are your pets the biggest thing in the world to you or do they take a backseat when you're connecting with someone?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Explains Why Diddy Segment Of His Podcast Was Deleted: WatchThe Slaughterhouse rapper and media personality doesn't want any legal smoke with Sean Combs, who he claims is a listener of the show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer's Mom Explains "Usher Is Gay" Take From Darius Jackson SpatShe made it clear that this was just something she said in order to stray her daughter's former partner from his attacks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule Speaks On Stake-Bound Performance That 50 Cent Clowned Upon"I feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot for this industry," the New York rapper expressed of his controversial performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares