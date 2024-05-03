Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA": Fans Theorize OJ Simpson & Father's Day Ties In Drake Diss' Title

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 16, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

It seems like Kendrick Lamar gave Drake the "quintuple entendre" he asked for... before he even got to his actual verse.

Break out your tinfoil hats: we have another set of Kendrick Lamar bars to unpack, and the most layered bits of this new Drake diss, "6:16 In LA," might not even be in the verse. Moreover, a lot of fans are theorizing on the meaning -– or rather, multiple fan-theorized meanings -– behind this song's title and cover art, which is of a single black glove with the Maybach logo on it. So let's see what folks are saying and start with an obvious observation: the diss' title is meant to evoke The Boy's timestamp series. The most recent of these was "8AM In Charlotte" off 2023's For All The Dogs.

Furthermore, fans have pointed out that "6:16" (June 16) is Tupac's birthday (and we all know how Drake feels about him), the date on which the OJ Simpson charges were presented decades ago, and Father's Day this year. Kendrick Lamar dropped the song at 6:16AM Pacific Standard Time, and some have also pointed to not a timestamp reference, but a biblical one. There are actually multiple Bible verses that folks are bringing up in this discussion, including from Corinthians, Jeremiah, and Revelation. We won't detail them here for the sake of not spoiling the fun of your interpretation.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Mother Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Bar On “Euphoria”

Kendrick Lamar Fans Connect The Dots

Elsewhere, fans are also pointing to Kendrick Lamar's cover art for "6:16 In LA." First, there's the Maybach connection, which could be notable because of Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross' current beef with Drake. Also, the sole glove ties back into the OJ trial (as as authorities reportedly officially declared Nicole Brown Simpson dead at 6:16AM in Los Angeles), and could also highlight Drake's love for Michael Jackson, who wore one white sequined glove. A farther reach is that this glove actually belongs to Drizzy, and that he's the only person who's meant to know what this really means, as it might be someone who took a picture of it and sent it to K.Dot.

Another Theory

Of course, this is all purely speculative and goes to show that Kendrick Lamar's fans look pretty unhinged with the conspiracies. But when there are so many layers to peel back and so many connections to make, it's hard to resist the fun. Perhaps Drake comes through with that same energy, as he surely doesn't appreciate comparisons to a deceased white woman. But such is the art of love and war... or love and hate, in Kendrick's case.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Calling Him “Compromised” On Drake Diss “6:16 In LA”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicKendrick Lamar Claims Drake Is Being Backstabbed By OVO On "6:16 In LA"2.2K
Kendrick Lamar YNW Melly Mom Reaction Hip Hop NewsMusicYNW Melly's Mother Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Bar On "Euphoria"945
kendrick lamar in LAMusicKendrick Lamar Continues To Whale On Drake With Stunning Diss "6:16 In LA"2.6K
2024 Black Effect Podcast FestivalMusicDJ Akademiks And Charlamagne Tha God Debate "6:16 In LA"704