Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA": Fans Theorize OJ Simpson & Father's Day Ties In Drake Diss' Title

Break out your tinfoil hats: we have another set of Kendrick Lamar bars to unpack, and the most layered bits of this new Drake diss, "6:16 In LA," might not even be in the verse. Moreover, a lot of fans are theorizing on the meaning -– or rather, multiple fan-theorized meanings -– behind this song's title and cover art, which is of a single black glove with the Maybach logo on it. So let's see what folks are saying and start with an obvious observation: the diss' title is meant to evoke The Boy's timestamp series. The most recent of these was "8AM In Charlotte" off 2023's For All The Dogs.

Furthermore, fans have pointed out that "6:16" (June 16) is Tupac's birthday (and we all know how Drake feels about him), the date on which the OJ Simpson charges were presented decades ago, and Father's Day this year. Kendrick Lamar dropped the song at 6:16AM Pacific Standard Time, and some have also pointed to not a timestamp reference, but a biblical one. There are actually multiple Bible verses that folks are bringing up in this discussion, including from Corinthians, Jeremiah, and Revelation. We won't detail them here for the sake of not spoiling the fun of your interpretation.

Kendrick Lamar Fans Connect The Dots

Elsewhere, fans are also pointing to Kendrick Lamar's cover art for "6:16 In LA." First, there's the Maybach connection, which could be notable because of Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross' current beef with Drake. Also, the sole glove ties back into the OJ trial (as as authorities reportedly officially declared Nicole Brown Simpson dead at 6:16AM in Los Angeles), and could also highlight Drake's love for Michael Jackson, who wore one white sequined glove. A farther reach is that this glove actually belongs to Drizzy, and that he's the only person who's meant to know what this really means, as it might be someone who took a picture of it and sent it to K.Dot.

Another Theory

Of course, this is all purely speculative and goes to show that Kendrick Lamar's fans look pretty unhinged with the conspiracies. But when there are so many layers to peel back and so many connections to make, it's hard to resist the fun. Perhaps Drake comes through with that same energy, as he surely doesn't appreciate comparisons to a deceased white woman. But such is the art of love and war... or love and hate, in Kendrick's case.

