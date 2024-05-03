Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar Mocking Toronto Slang

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently in the midst of a huge rap feud that has the entire music world paying attention. Overall, this has been brewing ever since Kendrick dropped his "Control" verse all the way back in 2013. When Kendrick dropped "Like That," it became clear that he wanted to engage in a real feud. Subsequently, Drake came through with "Push Ups" and continued to poke the bear with "Taylor Made Freestyle." On Tuesday, Kendrick delivered a banger with "Euphoria," and now, it seems like he is winning, even if by a slim margin.

Near the end of Kendrick's diss track, he delivers a mockery of the Toronto accent and some of the slang that comes with it. One word in particular was used, "crodi." This is a word you will hear a lot in Toronto, and Kendrick used it in a manner that felt at least a little bit demeaning. Well, it seems as though Drake has issued a response to the use of the word. In the tweet below, you can see a screengrab from his Instagram story, in which Adonis can be seen looking in the mirror. Drake followed this up with the caption "Mirror time crodi..."

Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Continues

Only time will tell when Drake will deliver his response to Kendrick. If one thing is for certain, it is that we will be getting a clapback. DJ Akademiks has confirmed as such. It could come next week, or it could come in a month from now. Three weeks has seemingly been the standard response time in this particular feud, so fans should probably temper their expectations accordingly.

