Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar Mocking Toronto Slang

BYAlexander Cole2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion”, in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Fans are eager for the official Drake response.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently in the midst of a huge rap feud that has the entire music world paying attention. Overall, this has been brewing ever since Kendrick dropped his "Control" verse all the way back in 2013. When Kendrick dropped "Like That," it became clear that he wanted to engage in a real feud. Subsequently, Drake came through with "Push Ups" and continued to poke the bear with "Taylor Made Freestyle." On Tuesday, Kendrick delivered a banger with "Euphoria," and now, it seems like he is winning, even if by a slim margin.

Near the end of Kendrick's diss track, he delivers a mockery of the Toronto accent and some of the slang that comes with it. One word in particular was used, "crodi." This is a word you will hear a lot in Toronto, and Kendrick used it in a manner that felt at least a little bit demeaning. Well, it seems as though Drake has issued a response to the use of the word. In the tweet below, you can see a screengrab from his Instagram story, in which Adonis can be seen looking in the mirror. Drake followed this up with the caption "Mirror time crodi..."

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Continues

Only time will tell when Drake will deliver his response to Kendrick. If one thing is for certain, it is that we will be getting a clapback. DJ Akademiks has confirmed as such. It could come next week, or it could come in a month from now. Three weeks has seemingly been the standard response time in this particular feud, so fans should probably temper their expectations accordingly.

Let us know what you think of this feud, down in the comments section below. Do you believe that Kendrick is currently in the lead thanks to "Euphoria?" Or do you believe that Drake is still up thanks to "Push Ups?" Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Drake-Take-Care-Album-Cover-web-optimised-820MusicDrake & Kendrick Lamar Were Once Friendly On "Buried Alive Interlude"898
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicDrake Has Fans Referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Two Bad B*tches" Line After Pulling Up To Nicki Minaj Show6.5K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Seemingly Reacts To LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar Diss28.3K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicDrake Gets Support From Uma Thurman Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, & More1.9K