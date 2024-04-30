Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss

Drake got dissed today as Kendrick Lamar finally offered up his response to "Push Ups." Overall, "Euphoria" is taking the world by storm in a big way. It is all that people want to talk about today. Every other story in the hip-hop world has been put on the backburner. Throughout the song, Kendrick takes some serious shots at Drake, and although some feel like the bars aren't hitting, others believe this might be the greatest display of raw hate we have ever seen. Wherever you may stand on this topic, there is no doubt that things are getting interesting.

Since the release of the song, fans have been wondering whether or not Drake has heard it. Moreover, there are some who are contemplating whether or not Drizzy is going to drop the song anytime soon. Well, it seems as though Drizzy may have offered up a response. In the tweets below, you can see that Drake has been liking some Instagram posts. In one of these posts, the caption is simply, "That's it?" Of course, this points towards Drake not being overly impressed with what K. Dot had to offer.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake With A Like

However, in another post from DJ Akademiks, there is a tweet from Daylyt where he puts Drake on the clock. Drizzy went on to like this as well, which hints that he could very well be looking into a response, sometime soon. For now, however, fans are just going to have to wait. It took each artist three weeks to respond, so we could be on that timeline yet again. Only time will tell if this escalates any further than it already has.

Let us know what you think of this response from Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that a response track is on the horizon? Or do you believe that Drake is just going to leave this here and end it once and for all? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?