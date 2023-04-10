euphoria
- Pop CultureJacob Elordi Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Delve into Jacob Elordi's rise in Hollywood, from breakout roles to becoming a an A-list, sought-after actor.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureZendaya Hits Paris Fashion Week In A Cheeky Unzipped White DressZendaya looked expectedly stunning at Paris Fashion week.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVAngus Cloud’s Mom Shares “Euphoria” Actor’s Final WordsAngus Cloud told his mother he'd see her in the morning before his death.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEvidence Points To Angus Cloud's Death Being Accidental: ReportAngus Cloud reportedly did not leave a note behind when he died, further pointing to his death likely being accidental.By Cole Blake
- TVAngus Cloud's "Euphoria" Audition Tape Surfaces After His Death"It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit," Angus' mother, Lisa, wrote when sharing the footage on Facebook earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBillie Eilish Honors Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza SetBillie Eilish joined Zendaya, Drake, and many more to pay tribute to Angus Cloud in the wake of his passing.By Cole Blake
- TVAngus Cloud As Fez: 7 Best "Euphoria" Moments"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud gave viewers many memorable moments on the HBO series. We've gathered seven of them in this list in honor of his memory.By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureDominic Fike Reflects On Passing Of “Euphoria” Co-Star Angus CloudDominic Fike discussed the moment he found out about Angus Cloud's passing while on stage in Houston on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureZendaya Mourns Passing Of "Euphoria" Co-Star Angus CloudZendaya says that she'll "cherish every moment" she had with Angus Cloud.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake, Chloe Bailey & More Mourn Loss Of "Euphoria" Star Angus CloudDuring his 25 years on this Earth, the actor touched many hearts within and outside of entertainment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAngus Cloud Dead At 25, "Euphoria" Actor Buried Father Just One Week BeforeRIP to the young star.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Euphoria" Season Three Postponed Until 2026Production has shut down due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.By Ben Mock
- MusicDominic Fike Was Almost Fired From "Euphoria" For His Drug UseDominic Fike almost lost his role in "Euphoria" due to his drug use.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVSydney Sweeney Recalls Her Dad & Grandfather's Reaction To "Euphoria"Sydney Sweeney says that her father and grandfather both walked out of the room when they saw her performance in "Euphoria."By Cole Blake
- MusicDominic Fike Reveals New Album Title In Teaser ClipThe "Euphoria" actor is teasing his new album.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureAngus Cloud’s Ex-Manager Details Actor's Alleged Substance Abuse StrugglesAngus Cloud’s former manager detailed his difficulties with substance abuse in a rant on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Euphoria" Could Jump Ahead 5 Years With Season 3The third season of "Euphoria" could be jumping ahead five years.By Cole Blake