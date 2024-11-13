Zendaya Slams "Euphoria" Season 3 Rumors In New Interview

Zendaya is fed up.

Season 3’s Euphoria production has been off to a rough start, and the show’s star, Zendaya, shares her thoughts on the upcoming season while talking to Vanity Fair. Trade publications circulated rumors that the actress was responsible for HBO's delays. A Hollywood Reporter piece cited a source close to Levinson who alleged that Zendaya's focus on her growing film career had delayed the show’s progress.“I’ve actually been available,” she clarified with Vanity Fair. “I’ve been waiting.” She added: “I haven’t been on set in nearly two years.”

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a troubled teen in a high school filled with unique students. When production begins in January, she will return to the role. “I’m here to do justice by the people who care about Rue,” said Zendaya. It has also been rumored that the actress and show creator Sam Levinson have had tensions over the show's direction. Zendaya contradicted the claim, telling Vanity Fair, “What I’ve been really lucky with is working with great filmmakers and great collaborators, people who really support your ideas, and help guide you as well in the process.”

Euphoria, which debuted in June 2019 to critical acclaim, has not aired a new episode since February 2022. The series' third season, set to follow a time jump where Zendaya and her co-stars, including Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, no longer play high school students, has faced multiple delays. Initially slated to shoot in 2024, HBO announced that production would begin in early 2025.