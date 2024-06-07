Zendaya Becomes On's Newest Brand Ambassador

BAFTA Hosts Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Challengers"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Zendaya attends BAFTA Hosts Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Challengers" at Crescent Theater on April 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Zendaya blends Hollywood style with athletic performance in a groundbreaking collaboration.

Zendaya, the celebrated Emmy-winning actress, has recently taken on a new venture as the brand ambassador for Swiss running brand On. This partnership represents a fresh direction for On, extending their influence from athletic endorsements to the glamorous world of Hollywood. This collaboration feels like a natural progression for those who keep a close eye on Zendaya's fashion choices. She has been a longtime admirer and wearer of On sneakers, often spotted in them both casually and professionally. 

Zendaya’s enthusiasm for the brand is evident, making this new alliance an exciting development for both parties. This collaboration transcends typical endorsement deals. Zendaya will play an active role in co-producing campaigns and contributing to the design of exclusive collections. This move underscores On’s ambition to merge high-performance sportswear with cutting-edge fashion, leveraging Zendaya’s star power and style to make a significant impact. Zendaya's recent activities, including her role in the tennis film “Challengers,” have further solidified her connection with On. 

Zendaya For On Running

Zendaya’s involvement is expected to attract a broader audience, combining her celebrity allure with On’s innovative approach to sportswear. This collaboration promises mutual benefits. Zendaya gains an official platform to support a brand she genuinely loves, while On receives a boost in visibility and style credibility. The anticipation builds as fans and fashion enthusiasts await the unique, stylish collections that will emerge from this collaboration. Zendaya and On will make a remarkable impact in the fashion world.

Make sure to let us know what you think about Zendaya’s new role as an On ambassador and what this could lead to in the future. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

