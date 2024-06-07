Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons “Olympic” Surfaces Online: New Images

BYBen Atkinson4.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daily Life In Birmingham
A Nike logo is seen in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
CDG is teaming up with Nike for this year’s Olympics.

The Comme Des Garçons collaboration with Nike on the Air Foamposite One celebrates the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with a new “Olympic” colorway. This special edition features a striking marble-like shell in grey, giving the sneaker a unique and premium look. The design exudes sophistication and pays homage to the grandeur of the Olympics. The heel pull tabs are adorned with bronze, silver, and gold stripes, symbolizing the Olympic medals. This detail adds a celebratory touch and highlights the sneaker's connection to the prestigious event.

The collaboration is a perfect tribute to the global event, merging the world of high fashion with athletic performance. Nike’s Foamposite technology ensures the sneaker is not just visually appealing but also offers superior comfort and support. The shoe’s unique construction provides excellent durability and cushioning, making it ideal for both everyday wear and athletic performance. This collaboration is a testament to the ongoing fusion of sports and fashion. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Olympic" colorway by Comme Des Garçons is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics in style. 

Read More: Zendaya Becomes On's Newest Brand Ambassador

“Olympic” Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via aaliyahnoel

These sneakers take on a slightly different look to what we are used to with the Foamposite. Also, the sole is a black rubber and the same can be said for the midsole. The uppers feature a circular shell, rather than the traditional Foamposite look. Further, a black and grey construct the uppers, with Comme Des Garcons branding on the heels. Finally, the Olympic medals are represented by the stripes of bronze, silver, and gold that decorate the heel pull tabs.

More Information

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One x  Comme Des Garcons “Olympic” will be released sometime this month. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via aaliyahnoel

Read More: Kyrie Irving Signs His Dad to ANTA Ahead Of NBA Finals

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” New Release Date Revealed2.1K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Little Posite One “Olympic” Officially Revealed23.9K
Primavera Sound Festival In Sao PauloSneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Medium Olive" Coming Soon: New Video Revealed2.6K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Official Photos Revealed1.7K