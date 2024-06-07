Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons “Olympic” Surfaces Online: New Images

CDG is teaming up with Nike for this year’s Olympics.

The Comme Des Garçons collaboration with Nike on the Air Foamposite One celebrates the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with a new “Olympic” colorway. This special edition features a striking marble-like shell in grey, giving the sneaker a unique and premium look. The design exudes sophistication and pays homage to the grandeur of the Olympics. The heel pull tabs are adorned with bronze, silver, and gold stripes, symbolizing the Olympic medals. This detail adds a celebratory touch and highlights the sneaker's connection to the prestigious event.

The collaboration is a perfect tribute to the global event, merging the world of high fashion with athletic performance. Nike’s Foamposite technology ensures the sneaker is not just visually appealing but also offers superior comfort and support. The shoe’s unique construction provides excellent durability and cushioning, making it ideal for both everyday wear and athletic performance. This collaboration is a testament to the ongoing fusion of sports and fashion. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Olympic" colorway by Comme Des Garçons is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics in style.

“Olympic” Comme Des Garcons x Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via aaliyahnoel

These sneakers take on a slightly different look to what we are used to with the Foamposite. Also, the sole is a black rubber and the same can be said for the midsole. The uppers feature a circular shell, rather than the traditional Foamposite look. Further, a black and grey construct the uppers, with Comme Des Garcons branding on the heels. Finally, the Olympic medals are represented by the stripes of bronze, silver, and gold that decorate the heel pull tabs.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One x Comme Des Garcons "Olympic" will be released sometime this month. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released.

Image via aaliyahnoel