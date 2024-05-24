Nike Air Max 1 “Olympic” Officially Revealed

This fall, Nike introduces the Air Max 1 in a stunning "Olympic" colorway. The sneaker features a clean white base, setting a crisp foundation for the design. Navy blue overlays add a rich contrast, enhancing the shoe's classic look. Light grey overlays provide a subtle yet sophisticated touch. They blend seamlessly with the white and navy blue, creating a balanced color scheme. The standout feature is the metallic gold Swoosh, adding a luxurious flair to the sneaker. Red branding elements further elevate the design. The vibrant red details on the tongue and heel tab pop against the neutral tones.

The combination of these colors pays homage to the global sporting event. The Nike Air Max 1 "Olympic" also boasts the signature Air Max cushioning for comfort and support. The white midsole and navy outsole complete the look, ensuring durability and style. This release is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Air Max line. The "Olympic" colorway offers a fresh yet timeless aesthetic, perfect for both casual wear and athletic performance. Be sure to watch for its release this fall and add this iconic pair to your collection.

"Olympic" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a navy and green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with navy blue and light grey overlays. Also, a metallic gold Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. White laces and red Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Olympic” will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

