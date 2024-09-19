Nike Air Max 1 “Light Iron Ore” Gets Official Images

A good look for the AM1.

The Nike Air Max 1 is set to drop soon in the new "Light Iron Ore" colorway. This release features a clean combination of white with various shades of grey, giving it a sleek and modern look. The grey tones on the overlays add depth to the design, while the white base keeps the shoe fresh and versatile. Light orange branding accents, including the tongue logo, provide a pop of color. These subtle touches of orange elevate the overall design without overpowering the neutral tones. The classic Air Max 1 silhouette remains timeless, with the visible Air unit in the sole offering both style and comfort.

The Nike Air Max 1 is celebrated for its blend of fashion and function. The "Light Iron Ore" colorway continues that tradition, making it perfect for casual wear. The combination of white, grey, and light orange gives the sneaker a refined yet fresh feel. Sneakerheads and fans of the Air Max line are eagerly awaiting this drop. The "Light Iron Ore" colorway is set to be a popular choice, offering a mix of subtle style and standout details. When it releases, this edition of the Nike Air Max 1 will be a must-have for any collection.

"Light Iron Ore" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a grey and orange rubber sole and a white midsole. Of course, the midsole features a Nike air bubble below the heels. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white mesh, with light grey and slightly darker grey suede overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, light orange branding is on the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Light Iron Ore” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike