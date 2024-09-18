Air Jordan 1 High OG “Light Madder Root” Coming Soon: First Look

A brown and white combination for this WMNS AJ1.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to release in an elegant "Light Madder Root" colorway. This women's exclusive features a sail-colored base that brings a soft, neutral tone to the iconic silhouette. Brown overlays add a warm contrast, making the sneaker stand out while keeping it versatile. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is known for its timeless design and streetwear appeal. The "Light Madder Root" colorway enhances this reputation with a fresh, stylish look. The combination of sail and brown creates a balanced, earthy palette that’s perfect for any season.

Nike branding on the tongue and the signature Swoosh on the sides complete the design. This colorway, like all Air Jordan 1 High OG releases, combines style with comfort. The high-top design provides extra support, while the cushioned sole ensures all-day wearability. The "Light Madder Root" edition adds a sophisticated twist to the classic Jordan 1 look. Fans of the Jordan 1 series will appreciate this new take on the beloved model. The women's exclusive release makes it even more special. With its clean design and neutral tones, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Light Madder Root" is set to be a must-have when it drops.

"Light Madder Root" Air Jordan 1 High OG

These sneakers boast a brown rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Additionally, their uppers consist of a sail base complemented by brown leather overlays. A brown Nike Swoosh and a light Jordan Wings logo just above decorate the sides. Further, white laces are present along with a white tongue. Finally, assume Nike branding will be on the tongues.