Air Jordan 1 High OG “Light Madder Root” Coming Soon: First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to release in an elegant "Light Madder Root" colorway. This women's exclusive features a sail-colored base that brings a soft, neutral tone to the iconic silhouette. Brown overlays add a warm contrast, making the sneaker stand out while keeping it versatile. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is known for its timeless design and streetwear appeal. The "Light Madder Root" colorway enhances this reputation with a fresh, stylish look. The combination of sail and brown creates a balanced, earthy palette that’s perfect for any season.
Nike branding on the tongue and the signature Swoosh on the sides complete the design. This colorway, like all Air Jordan 1 High OG releases, combines style with comfort. The high-top design provides extra support, while the cushioned sole ensures all-day wearability. The "Light Madder Root" edition adds a sophisticated twist to the classic Jordan 1 look. Fans of the Jordan 1 series will appreciate this new take on the beloved model. The women's exclusive release makes it even more special. With its clean design and neutral tones, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Light Madder Root" is set to be a must-have when it drops.
"Light Madder Root" Air Jordan 1 High OG
These sneakers boast a brown rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Additionally, their uppers consist of a sail base complemented by brown leather overlays. A brown Nike Swoosh and a light Jordan Wings logo just above decorate the sides. Further, white laces are present along with a white tongue. Finally, assume Nike branding will be on the tongues.
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Light Madder Root” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]