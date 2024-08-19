Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Coming Next Year

The Rare Air series is making a comeback.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released on January 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This colorway not only revitalizes the classic silhouette but also infuses it with a modern twist, emphasizing exclusivity and craftsmanship. The gradient laces and the contrasting blue tongue label add dynamic touches to the sneaker, enhancing its appeal. Completing the look is a clean sail midsole, maintaining the sneaker's sleek and cohesive appearance. Perfect for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air in "Cinnabar" promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker enthusiast's collection, blending heritage with contemporary style in a memorable way.

