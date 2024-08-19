Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Coming Next Year

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is making a remarkable return with its "Cinnabar" colorway as part of the highly anticipated "Rare Air" series. Set for a 2025 release, this edition pairs innovation with a nod to its storied past. The "Cinnabar" version stands out with its vibrant red accents, perfectly complementing the premium leather upper dressed in refined shades of sail. These warm colors set the stage for the bold Cinnabar red that pops on the iconic Wings logo, Nike Swoosh, and rubber outsole.
This colorway not only revitalizes the classic silhouette but also infuses it with a modern twist, emphasizing exclusivity and craftsmanship. The gradient laces and the contrasting blue tongue label add dynamic touches to the sneaker, enhancing its appeal. Completing the look is a clean sail midsole, maintaining the sneaker's sleek and cohesive appearance. Perfect for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air in "Cinnabar" promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker enthusiast's collection, blending heritage with contemporary style in a memorable way.
"Cinnabar" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air
These sneakers boast a red rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, their uppers consist of a sail base complemented by matching overlays. A metallic silver Nike Swoosh is outlined in red, with a red Jordan Wings logo just above. Further, gradient red laces are present along with a blue tongue, which adds a touch of vibrancy.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released on January 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]