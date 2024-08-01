Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

25% of the stock features a very special detail.

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up to drop in a fresh "Rare Air" colorway. These kicks are clean, with a black and grey base that’s perfect for any outfit. Red and blue accents add just the right pop of color, making these stand out without being too flashy. What's cool about this release? These sneakers won’t have the laser etchings all over. That keeps the design sleek and simple. But here’s the kicker: 25% of the stock will feature gold lettering under the removable tongue patch. It’s a little hidden detail that adds a touch of luxury.

And let’s talk about the packaging. They’ll come in a blacked-out Jordan face box. It’s a nod to the late '90s and early 2000s, giving you all those nostalgic vibes. This detail makes the unboxing experience just as exciting as wearing the shoes. The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" is set to be a must-have. Whether you’re a hardcore sneakerhead or just looking for a stylish new pair, these are worth grabbing. Keep an eye out for the release date because these are sure to fly off the shelves. Don’t miss your chance to add this fresh pair to your collection.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers come with a crisp red rubber sole and a sail and grey midsole with an Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from premium black and grey suede, with vibrant blue details above the midsole and near the heels. Further, red details keep the laces intact and white branding is on the tongues and heels.