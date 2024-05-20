Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Laser” Receives Exclusive Look

The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air is set to make waves next spring with its upcoming "Laser" colorway. This release features an all-black color scheme, making it sleek and versatile. The highlight of the design is the intricate laser etching on the uppers, adding a unique and artistic touch to the classic silhouette. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the laser etching creates a striking visual effect. The black leather base provides a perfect canvas for detailed patterns, making the design stand out. The midsole and outsole are also black, maintaining the monochromatic theme and ensuring the shoe's sleek appearance.

The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air "Laser" combines style and performance. Its iconic design elements, such as the wing flaps and mesh inserts, are enhanced by the laser etching, offering a fresh take on the beloved silhouette. The shoe also features the classic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel, adding to its appeal. Anticipation for the "Laser" colorway is high, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release next spring. The combination of the all-black aesthetic and intricate detailing makes this pair a must-have. The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air "Laser" promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Laser" Air Jordan 4 Rare Air

These sneakers feature a rubber sole in blue, with a clean black and grey midsole. The uppers are crafted from black leather, and accented with intricate laser details. Black mesh panels and grey lace supports are also included. Jordan Rare AIr branding is found on the tongue, while black Nike Air branding decorates the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Laser” will be released in February of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

