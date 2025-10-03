First Look At The 2026 Air Jordan 3 “Laser”

The Air Jordan 3 “Laser” is set to release in fall 2026, bringing back one of Jordan Brand’s most detailed aesthetics. This upcoming pair, seen here in mockup form, highlights the timeless mix of heritage and innovation that defines the AJ3.

The laser-etched treatment gives the shoe a striking edge, while the model itself remains a cornerstone of basketball and streetwear culture. The Air Jordan 3 originally debuted in 1988, marking a turning point for both Michael Jordan and Nike.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe introduced visible Air cushioning, a mid-cut build, and the now-iconic elephant print. The AJ3 is also remembered as the sneaker that kept Jordan signed with Nike, cementing its legacy beyond performance.

Since then, the model has been reintroduced countless times, often with bold storytelling and experimental designs. The “Laser” concept first appeared in the mid-2000s, offering intricate patterns that turned sneakers into canvases.

That design language returns with this 2026 edition, ensuring the AJ3’s history continues to evolve. Though only a mockup for now, the details hint at a release that will generate excitement among both longtime fans and new collectors.

The photos showcase the etched patterns and classic AJ3 build. With its mix of tradition and artistry, the Air Jordan 3 “Laser” promises to stand out this fall.

Air Jordan 3 “Laser”

Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 3 “Laser” features white leather uppers with intricate laser-etched detailing across the panels and overlays. Golden accents line the collar, giving the shoe a premium touch, while black laces and midsole hits provide contrast.

Also the design maintains the AJ3’s signature shape, complete with perforated leather around the ankle and a visible Air unit in the heel. Grey rubber outsoles keep the look grounded, blending functionality with heritage style.

The etched artwork features abstract patterns and numbers, adding depth and character to the classic silhouette. Further, even in mockup form, the sneaker captures the spirit of past Laser releases.