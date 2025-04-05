Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Gets Official Images

The upcoming Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” brings classic heritage styling and modern details to a classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” colorway is back with a bold mix of classic and modern energy. Originally released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 marked a turning point in Michael Jordan’s signature line. It introduced visible Air cushioning and the iconic Jumpman logo for the first time, setting a new standard for performance and style. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette blended luxury and innovation. Elephant print overlays and mid-top support gave it a unique look on and off the court. Jordan famously wore the AJ3 during the 1988 Dunk Contest, further cementing its legacy.

Over the years, the model has seen countless retros, each offering its own twist on a timeless classic. This “Rare Air” version continues that legacy. It delivers a familiar yet refreshing update, built for both nostalgia and everyday wear. With its clean layout and throwback branding, the pair taps into the essence of what made the Jordan 3 iconic in the first place. It doesn’t just revive the past, it makes it feel new again. The latest official photos showcase the sneaker’s bold use of color and vintage-inspired details. With its OG shape and standout palette, this version of the Jordan 3 feels both rooted in history and ready for now.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air”
The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” features a black tumbled leather upper with light grey suede overlays. Bright blue hits land on the collar, while sail tones add a vintage touch to the midsole and heel tab. A bold red Nike Air logo sits on the back. The shoe is finished with a classic white and grey rubber sole.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released on May 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

