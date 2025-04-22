On-Foot Shots Of The Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air"

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” colorway is finally making its way back to shelves, and it’s arriving sooner than expected. Slated for a May release, this pair taps into vintage Jordan DNA while introducing fresh energy through subtle changes.

With on-foot photos now available, the pair has sneakerheads buzzing about its blend of retro flavor and contemporary appeal. Originally released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 marked a turning point in Michael Jordan’s signature line. It was the first to feature visible Air units and elephant print overlays, and it introduced the now-iconic Jumpman logo.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette saved Jordan Brand from losing its star athlete. Since then, the AJ3 has remained a staple, reimagined in dozens of colorways over the decades. The “Rare Air” treatment leans into the OG spirit, with throwback elements like Nike Air heel branding and cream midsoles for that worn-in vibe.

From the colorblocking to the material mix, this version balances nostalgia and modern appeal. Based on the photos provided, the pair features a mix of tumbled black leather, soft grey suede, and striking blue accents near the midsole and collar. The bold red Nike logo on the heel finishes things off, cementing its status as a standout spring release.

This Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” features black tumbled leather across the uppers, contrasted by grey suede overlays near the heel and toe. The eyestays are done in white, while the tongue uses soft grey suede with a red Jumpman logo.

Blue padding wraps around the collar, adding a pop of color. The aged cream midsole provides a vintage look, sitting atop a classic grey rubber outsole. Red Nike Air branding appears on the heels.

Perforated ankle panels, retro hangtags, and exposed stitching finish off this detailed build. The pair is set to drop in May.