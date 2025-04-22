The Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Orange” Turns Up The Heat

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Orange” brings a bold twist to the new remastered version of this iconic silhouette. The updated low-top model continues to push boundaries while honoring its legendary roots.

This release sports a sleek mix of black, anthracite, and bright orange tones, giving it both edge and energy. First introduced in 1989, the original Air Jordan 4 helped define modern basketball footwear.

Known for its visible Air unit, mesh paneling, and plastic wings, the sneaker was a turning point in the Jordan line. The RM version keeps that legacy alive but with modern tweaks for everyday wear. The lower profile offers casual appeal, while the refined tooling improves comfort and stability.

While this isn’t an OG retro, it builds on the same DNA. The black suede and mesh blend with synthetic overlays, creating depth and dimension.

The orange midsole wrap adds a sharp accent, offering contrast without overpowering the design. The “Nike Air” branding on the heel is a nod to the original days of MJ’s dominance.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Orange”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Orange” combines rich suede with layered mesh in a dark charcoal tone. A shiny black cage system overlays the midfoot, while the upper rests atop a bold orange-tinted midsole and translucent Air bubble.

A pop of orange hits the forefoot outsole for contrast. “Nike Air” branding on the heel adds a nostalgic finish. The silhouette balances modern form with retro function, delivering comfort and edge.

The new images highlight how this pair walks the line between sporty and stylish. It's a fresh entry for those who appreciate evolution in the Jordan line. Expect these to turn heads when they hit shelves.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "Black/Orange" is going to drop in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike