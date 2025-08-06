Air Jordan 4 RM “Ironstone” Is Perfect For The Fall

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Ironstone” is the latest colorway of Jordan Brand’s new remastered silhouette. This isn’t just a tweak on the original, it's a full redesign built for everyday wear.

The layered suede and mesh upper brings a lifestyle edge, while the visible Air unit and familiar tooling ground it in performance heritage. Jordan Brand introduced the RM (Remastered) version of the Air Jordan 4 earlier this year as a fresh spin on one of its most iconic models.

Known for its original 1989 design by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ4 helped solidify MJ’s legacy with its visible Air cushioning and bold winged support system. Now, the RM line takes that DNA and updates it with street-ready materials and a lower profile.

“Ironstone” leans into earthy tones. It ditches flashy color blocking for something more subtle and versatile. Think rugged textures, vintage hues, and just a hint of olive green on the heel branding. It’s a look that quietly stands out.

Based on the official photos provided here, the materials and shape give off a very wearable, modern feel. The tones are neutral without being boring, and the build looks durable without sacrificing comfort.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Ironstone”

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Ironstone” features a mix of brown mesh and tan suede across the upper. Also, a molded dark brown wing wraps from the midfoot to the heel for added structure.

Pale laces contrast the earthy palette, while a black heel clip adds definition. Olive green Nike Air branding pops at the back.

Further, the sneaker sits on a beige midsole with a visible Air unit and light gum outsole. Subtle contrast stitching and textural variety round out the design. It’s a muted, clean look that blends lifestyle appeal with Jordan heritage.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Ironstone” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

