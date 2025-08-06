First Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Horizon” 

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Horizon” is the latest colorway joining the ever-expanding AJ1 Low lineup this fall. Featuring a clean mix of earth tones and heritage design cues, this pair keeps the energy lowkey while still standing out.

The Jordan 1 Low isn’t just a takedown version of the iconic high-top, it’s carved out its own place in sneaker culture. Originally released in 1985 alongside the High, the Low has seen a slow but steady rise, especially over the last decade.

Recent years have proven there's a solid appetite for more casual, lifestyle-driven versions of Jordan’s first signature sneaker. Michael Jordan's legacy helped turn this silhouette into a cultural icon.

Whether on the court in the '80s or in streetwear fits today, the Jordan 1 has never been out of style. The Low version gives that same energy in a more wearable package for everyday movement.

This new “Jade Horizon” edition keeps things muted but sharp, balancing soft green and red tones with white leather and subtle branding.

The photos above show off just how clean this pair is from every angle. With stitching, overlays, and materials all lining up perfectly.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Horizon”

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Horizon” features a white leather base with muted green overlays across the toe box, eyelets, and heel. Further, red accents hit the Swoosh, collar, liner, and Wings logo, bringing just enough contrast.

The laces match the green tone, while the red Jumpman pops on the tongue. Also, the midsole stays classic white, sitting atop a green rubber outsole that ties everything together.

It’s a calm, balanced colorway with just enough personality to stand out. Every panel is cleanly stitched, and the build looks like it’ll wear well through the colder months ahead.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Horizon” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

