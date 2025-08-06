Nike Launches New App Summer Camp For Tom Sachs' Mars Yard

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 brings a new design and an earned-only release through the NikeCraft Summer Camp app.

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 is back with a bold new twist, combining updated design with a release strategy that demands effort. This isn't just another drop.

Instead, it’s earned through participation in the I.S.R.U. Summer Camp, a NikeCraft experience built around creative and physical discipline. Set to launch on September 5, 2025, this pair carries the same natural, red, and maple tones but everything else has changed.

The Mars Yard line has long held grail status for collectors. The original 1.0 debuted in 2012 as a concept shoe inspired by NASA equipment and built to be worn into the ground. The 2.0 followed with better durability. Now, the 3.0 brings Sachs’ philosophy full circle.

The sneaker rewards those who work for it. No bots. No shortcuts. Just time, effort, and commitment. Also the photos show a more rugged silhouette, featuring retooled materials and hardware.

From the React foam sole and carbon fiber plate to the printed Swoosh and unique lacing system, it’s all new. But the ethos remains: these shoes aren’t meant to be saved they’re made to be used.

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0
The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 features a natural mesh upper with tan suede overlays and a red silkscreen-printed Swoosh. Also, the design includes bold red pull tabs on the heel and tongue, and a foam-padded collar for comfort.

A new lacing system gives the shoe a technical, built-for-work vibe. Underfoot, the sole unit blends Further, react foam with a carbon fiber shank for energy return, and a rugged gum rubber outsole for durability.

A black toe wrap adds protection and contrast. Overall, every detail has been reworked to handle the demands of real wear and outdoor exploration.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 will be released on September 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $285 when they are released.

