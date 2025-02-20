Tom Sachs And Nike Take The Mars Yard 3.0 To New Heights

Tom Sachs and Nike are back with another Mars Yard release. The Mars Yard 3.0 continues the legacy of space-inspired footwear. This time, Sachs refines the design with upgraded materials and a rugged aesthetic. The sneaker sticks to the original color scheme. However, it now features a more breathable mesh upper and reinforced suede overlays. Nike and Sachs first introduced the Mars Yard in 2012. That pair quickly became a grail among collectors. In 2017, the Mars Yard 2.0 improved on the original with updated durability. Now, in 2025, the Mars Yard 3.0 pushes things even further. It includes a more cushioned midsole and an aggressive outsole for traction.

Sachs' signature hand-drawn details and branding return, adding to its unique appeal. Functionality remains a focus. The Mars Yard 3.0 embraces the idea of wear testing and real-world durability. Sachs believes sneakers should be worn, not stored. The materials are designed to break in over time. Scuffs, stains, and creases will only add to the shoe’s character. This philosophy aligns with the artist’s past Nike collaborations. The official imagery confirms the release in September 2025. The shoe features tan suede, a breathable white mesh base, and a bold red Swoosh. A cream midsole and rugged outsole complete the look. With pull tabs on the tongue and heel, the sneaker maintains its utilitarian feel. Expect high demand when this pair finally drops.

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0

Image via Nike

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 brings a fresh take to a classic concept. It features a white mesh upper for breathability and tan suede overlays for structure. Also,t he red Swoosh pops against the neutral tones. A cream midsole provides comfort, while the rugged outsole offers grip. Handwritten details and bold pull tabs add Sachs’ signature style. Overall, designed for real-world wear, this sneaker is built to age gracefully.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 will be released in September of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $275 when they are released.