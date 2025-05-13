Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Gets Its Best Look Yet

The Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard 3.0 gets its best look yet in new detailed photos, showing off the rugged design and scientific details.

The Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard 3.0 is finally getting a closer look. New detailed images showcase every angle of the upcoming sneaker. The Mars Yard line is known for its utilitarian approach and space exploration themes. It has become one of Nike’s most sought-after collaborations.

This latest iteration builds on the success of the Mars Yard and Mars Yard 2.0. Introduced in 2012, the Mars Yard series was inspired by Sachs' work with NASA and his fascination with space tools.

Each release has pushed boundaries, emphasizing practicality over hype while still creating buzz across sneaker and art communities. The Mars Yard 3.0 continues this story, offering updated materials and construction meant to withstand daily wear in any environment.

Fans of the Mars Yard line will notice familiar elements like the mesh and suede upper, oversized red pull tabs, and rugged outsole. Unique touches include scientific diagrams printed on the insoles and textured patterns on the outsole designed for traction and durability.

The attached photos give the best look yet at the Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard 3.0, highlighting its earthy tones and utilitarian design cues. Every detail elevates it from a sneaker to an experimental art piece.

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Release Date

The Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard 3.0 features a beige suede and white mesh upper, accented by a bold red Swoosh and matching pull tabs on the tongue and heel. Also, the rugged outsole includes a grid-like pattern with black inserts for grip. Further, inside, the insoles showcase playful sketches of plutonium diagrams and the solar system.

Further, the midsole appears off-white, complementing the earthy tones throughout. Rope-style laces and reinforced eyestays add to the sneaker’s outdoor-ready build. Overall, every element of the Mars Yard 3.0 feels intentional, balancing Sachs' obsession with function, science, and exploration in a package ready for everyday use.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 is releasing in September of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $275 when they are released.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
