Air Jordan 1 Mid "Denim" Brings Casual Vibes

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Denim" brings a laid-back vibe to one of Jordan Brand’s most versatile silhouettes. This women’s exclusive colorway combines the court heritage of the Air Jordan 1 with denim-inspired overlays, creating a look that feels both fresh and familiar.

The release offers a seasonal update perfect for spring and summer rotations, balancing clean aesthetics with vintage appeal. Jordan Brand continues to keep the Air Jordan 1 Mid relevant by experimenting with textures, colors, and materials.

Though often overshadowed by its high-top counterpart, the Mid has earned a steady place in sneaker culture. Its more accessible cut and price point make it a favorite for daily wear, especially in bold or playful colorways like this "Denim" edition.

The silhouette was originally introduced in 1985 as his first signature sneaker. While the Mid variation arrived later, it maintains the same DNA with subtle tweaks to height and branding. Over time, the Mid has found its own audience, thriving through special makeups and collaborations.

Official images show the "Denim" colorway featuring light-washed denim overlays atop a white leather base. Gum rubber soles and vintage-style midsoles add warmth, while the classic Wings logo and Jumpman branding round out the look. The photos showcase its easygoing, denim-inspired style.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Denim”

Image via Nike

The shoes comes dressed in a white leather base with soft, light-washed denim overlays throughout the upper. The denim material appears on the eyestays, heel, Swoosh, and toe cap, bringing a vintage, worn-in vibe.

The midsoles arrive in a creamy, sail finish, paired with a gum rubber outsole for contrast and a touch of retro charm. White laces and tongue keep the design clean and classic, while the iconic Wings logo is stamped in white on the collar.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Denim” will be released sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike