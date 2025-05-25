The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Denim Sequin" brings a playful twist to MJ's legendary silhouette, mixing classic denim textures with eye-catching sequin details that'll definitely turn heads.

This GS exclusive proves that Jordan Brand knows how to have fun with their most iconic design. Michael Jordan's first signature shoe changed basketball forever when it dropped in 1985.

The partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan has created more than just footwear, it launched a cultural phenomenon that's still going strong decades later. What started as performance basketball gear quickly became a fashion statement that transcended sports.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has become the perfect canvas for creative colorways and materials. It sits right between the classic high-top and the casual low, giving designers room to experiment while keeping that unmistakable Jordan DNA intact.

The mid-cut version offers ankle support without being too bulky, making it versatile enough for both court and street. Jordan Brand's GS releases often showcase bolder design choices that appeal to younger sneakerheads.

The photos show off how well the denim and sequin combination works together, creating a look that's both nostalgic and completely modern at the same time.

Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Denim Sequin”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Denim Sequin" features light blue denim panels across the toe box and side panels. Grey suede overlays provide contrast throughout the upper construction.

Pink sequin swooshes catch light from every angle, adding that special sparkle factor. The collar and heel areas showcase the same denim material with pink Jordan wing logos. White leather hits the side panels and tongue for balance.

Pink rubber outsoles tie the whole look together. Traditional lacing keeps the classic Jordan 1 aesthetic intact. The mid-cut collar offers ankle support while maintaining the silhouette's timeless proportions and basketball heritage.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Denim Sequin” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop.

Image via Nike