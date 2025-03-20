The Air Jordan 1 Low Gets A Fashion-Forward Upgrade With "Denim"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim" reimagines the timeless low-top model with a unique take on a wardrobe staple. Denim has long been a symbol of casual style and durability, making its way into sneaker culture in bold ways. Now, Jordan Brand brings the fabric to one of its most beloved silhouettes, combining heritage basketball design with everyday wearability. The Air Jordan 1 Low has remained a fan favorite since its debut in 1985. Designed for Michael Jordan’s first season in the NBA, the sneaker was revolutionary for its time. It has become a staple in sneaker collections worldwide, known for its versatility and easy-to-wear appeal.

Jordan Brand frequently updates the model with new materials and fresh interpretations, keeping it relevant across generations. Denim iterations of sneakers always generate excitement, blending streetwear aesthetics with premium craftsmanship. This release features a mix of washed and raw denim textures, accented with classic stitching and a crisp white base. The familiar Air Jordan Wings logo on the heel and the signature Swoosh maintain the shoe’s iconic look. The photos provided give a closer look at the details, showcasing the various denim tones and contrast stitching. This Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim" proves that Jordan Brand is unafraid to explore fashion-driven themes while staying true to its roots.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim"

Image via Nike

This sneakers feature a mix of light and dark blue denim overlays with frayed edges for a worn-in look. White leather on the side panels adds contrast, while the navy Swoosh includes gold stitching for a premium touch. A white midsole and navy outsole complete the design. The classic Jumpman logo appears on the tongue, with the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo embroidered on the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim” will be released sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike