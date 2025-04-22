"Worn Blue" Denim Shines On The Air Jordan 1 Low

air-jordan-1-low-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low Denim “Worn Blue” combines soft denim textures with classic design in a fresh summer-ready release.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low Denim “Worn Blue” is stepping in just in time for warmer days. It’s a clean and breezy take on the classic silhouette. Mixing laid-back style with court heritage, this pair blends soft tones with everyday versatility.

Jordan Brand continues to find new ways to rework its iconic models. While the Air Jordan 1 debuted back in 1985, this low-top version speaks to more casual wear. Over the years, the AJ1 Low has shifted between performance and lifestyle, often landing somewhere in the middle.

This “Worn Blue” edition sticks to the roots of the silhouette but adds something fresh through fabric and finish. The latest iteration leans into denim texture while maintaining the familiar structure.

Smooth leather still frames the shoe, but washed blue canvas panels take the spotlight. It’s a subtle contrast that adds dimension without trying too hard. Gum rubber soles ground the look with a classic touch, making it feel both new and timeless.

In the photos, the denim texture pops even more under soft lighting. The tonal stitching and embroidered Wings logo keep things crisp. This pair might not turn heads with flash, but that’s the point.

Air Jordan 1 Low Denim “Worn Blue”
air-jordan-1-low-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features white leather overlays paired with light blue denim underlays. The soft textile wraps the toe box, quarter panels, and heel.

A white Swoosh complements the upper, while a matching tongue and white laces tie it together. The gum outsole offers contrast and adds traction. An aged midsole gives the sneaker a slightly vintage finish.

The embroidered Wings logo hits the heel in matching blue thread. It’s finished off with a Jumpman logo on the tongue for signature branding.

Air Jordan 1 Low Denim “Worn Blue” Release Date

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Denim “Worn Blue” will be released in September of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $130 when it is released.

air-jordan-1-low-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

