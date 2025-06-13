Ja Morant Steps Into Streetwear With “Denim” Air Force 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson 18 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ja-morant-x-nike-air-force-1-low-denim-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” mixes classic streetwear design with Ja’s personal touch in this clean lifestyle collab.

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” brings together a rising NBA superstar and one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. This isn’t a performance sneaker, it’s a lifestyle flex.

Dressed in soft, faded blue denim, the pair nods to casual style with a clean and confident twist. It’s a fresh direction for Ja’s Nike lineup, showing he can influence more than just basketball shoes. The Air Force 1 Low has been a streetwear staple since its debut in 1982.

Over the decades, it’s been reimagined by artists, athletes, and designers from every corner of culture. Ja’s take stays true to the classic look but mixes in his personal flair. The denim upper feels laid-back, while the branding and color choices add signature detail.

Photos show Ja’s logo stitched near the heel, paired with clean white Swooshes and a matching heel tab. The midsole stays crisp with light blue AIR branding, and the outsole completes the look with a subtle icy tint. It’s an easywear pair that adds a bit of character to the rotation.

Read More: The Nike Air Flightposite “Dusty Cactus” Is Back

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim”
ja-morant-x-nike-air-force-1-low-denim-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” features a light blue washed denim upper with white accents on the Swoosh, tongue label, and heel tab. Ja’s personal logo appears debossed near the back heel, subtly tying the pair to his signature line.

A white midsole provides a clean break from the textured upper, while the outsole picks up the same soft blue tones for a cohesive finish. Traditional AF1 details like perforated toe boxes and classic stitching keep the silhouette familiar, while the materials make it feel updated and lifestyle-ready.

House Of Heat reports that the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

Read More: PSG x Air Jordan 4 RM Brings Paris Energy

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-low-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers "Worn Blue" Denim Shines On The Air Jordan 1 Low 586
air-jordan-1-low-denim-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 1 Low Gets A Fashion-Forward Upgrade With "Denim" 992
air-jordan-1-low-denim-sequin-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Brand Adds Sparkle With Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim Sequin" 1.8K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Denim” Gets Official Images 559