Ja Morant Steps Into Streetwear With “Denim” Air Force 1 Low

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” brings together a rising NBA superstar and one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. This isn’t a performance sneaker, it’s a lifestyle flex.

Dressed in soft, faded blue denim, the pair nods to casual style with a clean and confident twist. It’s a fresh direction for Ja’s Nike lineup, showing he can influence more than just basketball shoes. The Air Force 1 Low has been a streetwear staple since its debut in 1982.

Over the decades, it’s been reimagined by artists, athletes, and designers from every corner of culture. Ja’s take stays true to the classic look but mixes in his personal flair. The denim upper feels laid-back, while the branding and color choices add signature detail.

Photos show Ja’s logo stitched near the heel, paired with clean white Swooshes and a matching heel tab. The midsole stays crisp with light blue AIR branding, and the outsole completes the look with a subtle icy tint. It’s an easywear pair that adds a bit of character to the rotation.

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim”

Image via Sneaker Market RO

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” features a light blue washed denim upper with white accents on the Swoosh, tongue label, and heel tab. Ja’s personal logo appears debossed near the back heel, subtly tying the pair to his signature line.

A white midsole provides a clean break from the textured upper, while the outsole picks up the same soft blue tones for a cohesive finish. Traditional AF1 details like perforated toe boxes and classic stitching keep the silhouette familiar, while the materials make it feel updated and lifestyle-ready.

House Of Heat reports that the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Denim” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.