Ja Morant's Nike Ja 2 "Coconut Milk" Drops Soon

The Nike Ja 2 is gearing up for its latest release in a sleek "Coconut Milk" colorway. Ja Morant’s signature sneaker continues to captivate basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike with its bold designs and performance-driven features. Also, official photos of this anticipated release are now available, giving fans a detailed look at what’s in store. This "Coconut Milk" edition brings a sophisticated, clean aesthetic to the Ja 2 lineup. The upper features a creamy off-white base, combining mesh and textured overlays for a premium look. A light pink Swoosh adds a subtle pop of color, elevating the shoe’s minimalist vibe. Black accents on the heel and inner lining create contrast, ensuring the design remains versatile and stylish.

The outsole ties the look together with a two-tone combination of off-white and black. Nike's Air Zoom cushioning system ensures top-notch performance, delivering responsiveness and support for athletes on the court. The embroidered "12:AM" branding on the heel serves as a nod to Ja Morant’s relentless work ethic, symbolizing his dedication to the game. This colorway is perfect for those seeking a mix of performance and style. Whether you're playing basketball or elevating your streetwear game, the "Coconut Milk" Ja 2 fits effortlessly into any wardrobe. Fans can look forward to its release soon, continuing the momentum of Ja Morant’s signature line. Stay tuned for updates on its retail price and availability.

"Coconut Milk" Nike Ja 2

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole combined with a coconut milk and black midsole. Also, the uppers are made from a coconut milk material, with added coconut milk suede details. Further, a bright pink Swoosh is seen on the sides. Finally, additional touches include Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Coconut Milk” will be released on February 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Overall, this pair will be a successful hit.

Image via Nike