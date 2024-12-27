Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 2 "Iron Grey" Gets Official Reveal

A grey silhouette with a stunning blue Swoosh.

The Nike Ja 2 “Iron Grey” is Ja Morant’s latest signature sneaker, blending sleek design with superior performance. Official photos highlight its understated yet bold look. The upper features an “Iron Grey” base, complemented by textured panels for added depth. Pops of metallic blue on the Swoosh elevate the design, giving it a futuristic edge. Subtle details make the shoe stand out. The heel displays “12 AM” branding in red and blue, nodding to Morant’s relentless work ethic. The midsole comes in a neutral tone, balancing the darker upper while offering clean lines.

A grippy rubber outsole ensures stability on the court, ideal for high-intensity play. Engineered for responsiveness, the Ja 2 includes advanced cushioning for all-day comfort. Its durable build makes it perfect for both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Also, tansitioning effortlessly from performance to style, this pair is versatile for any occasion. Fans of Ja Morant will appreciate the shoe’s nod to his signature grit and determination. Further, the Nike Ja 2 “Iron Grey” captures the spirit of hard work and dedication. With its striking design and cutting-edge features, it’s poised to be a hit on and off the court. Anticipation is already building for its release.

"Iron Grey" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers have a dark rubber sole paired with a grey midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from a grey mesh, enhanced by more gray overlays in hairy suede. Furthermore, a metallic blue Swoosh is the statement piece of the sneakers. Finally, additional vibrant accents include the Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Iron Grey” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. This sleek colorway features a versatile design, blending neutral tones with subtle accents. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to grab this stylish and performance-driven addition to Ja Morant’s signature lineup.

