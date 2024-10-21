See The Game Differently With The New Nike Ja 2 "Night Vision"

Ja's new sneaker combines performance features with a clean colorway.

The Nike Ja 2 is gearing up to launch in the striking "Night Vision" colorway, bringing new excitement to Ja Morant's second signature sneaker. This latest version showcases a sleek black and grey palette, giving it a stealthy yet bold appearance. The dark tones make the shoe versatile, ideal for both on-court action and casual wear. What truly distinguishes the "Night Vision" are the bright Lemon Twist accents. These vibrant pops of color inject energy into the design, providing a sharp contrast to the black and grey base. The yellow details on the branding and sole add a fresh, dynamic flair to Ja Morant's signature shoe.

The Nike Ja 2 builds on the success of its predecessor, incorporating performance-focused features like a lightweight design and responsive cushioning. Tailored for speed and agility, the Ja 2 embodies Ja Morant’s explosive style of play. The "Night Vision" colorway maintains that emphasis on performance while delivering a striking aesthetic. With its sleek design and bold accents, the "Night Vision" Nike Ja 2 is sure to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts and Ja Morant fans alike will appreciate this latest entry in his signature collection.

"Night Vision" Nike Ja 2

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a black rubber sole paired with a grey midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from a shiny black material, enhanced by more black and grey details. Furthermore, a white Swoosh is outlined in Lemon Twist. Finally, additional vibrant accents include the Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Night Vision” will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike