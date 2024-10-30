Ja Morant's "Heart Eyes" Nike Ja 2 Surfaces For Valentine's Day 2025

Ja Morant's is celebrating Valentine's Day in style.

The Nike Ja 2 is set to make a bold impression with its upcoming "Heart Eyes" colorway. New detailed photos have surfaced, showcasing an attention-grabbing red upper that immediately stands out. This vibrant red is complemented by pink and grey accents, creating a festive aesthetic perfect for the holiday season. Also, a sleek black Swoosh sharply contrasts against the bright upper, enhancing its visual appeal. Unique heart-shaped graphics near the collar add a playful element, perfectly fitting the Valentine’s Day theme. Overall, this design choice highlights the love and excitement surrounding Ja Morant’s second signature shoe.

Engineered for both style and performance, the Nike Ja 2 is a top pick for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Ja Morant is ready to bring his dynamic energy to the court this NBA season, and the "Heart Eyes" colorway is designed to help him shine on and off the court. With its mix of bold colors and fun details, this edition of the Nike Ja 2 is sure to be a hit among fans. As the release date nears, anticipation builds for this special version that captures both passion and performance.

"Heart Eyes" Nike Ja 2

Image via size?

These sneakers feature a red and grey rubber sole combined with a coordinating midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made from a bright red material, with a sharp black Swoosh on both sides. There are also pink heart graphics on the back half of the shoe. Furthermore, Ja Morant's signature logo is displayed on the tongues, adding a unique and personal touch to the design.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Ja 2 "Heart Eyes" will be released on February 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via size?