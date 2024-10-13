The Nike Ja 2 Goes "Heart Eyes" For Valentine's Day 2025

We've got heart eyes for this colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Heart Eyes” will be released on February 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers come with a red and grey rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a vibrant red material, with a crisp black Swoosh on both sides. There are also pink heart designs on the back half of the sneaker. Further, Ja Morant's signature logo appears on the tongues, giving the design a unique and personal flair.

The Nike Ja 2 is ready to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Heart Eyes" colorway. This sneaker showcases an eye-catching red upper that instantly draws attention. Complementing the vibrant red are pink and grey accents, creating a festive look perfect for the holiday season. A sleek black Swoosh contrasts sharply against the bright upper, enhancing the overall visual appeal. Unique heart-shaped graphics near the collar add a playful touch, perfectly aligning with the Valentine’s Day theme. This design element emphasizes the love and excitement surrounding Ja Morant’s second signature shoe.

