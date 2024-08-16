Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Nike Ja 2 is gearing up for a thrilling Halloween release with its new "Nightmare" colorway, inspired by Ja Morant's explosive style on the court. This pair sports a red and black design, accentuated by a striking gold Swoosh that adds a touch of shine against the darker tones. One of the most eye-catching features of this colorway are the zombie hands depicted reaching up from the heels, injecting a spooky element perfect for Halloween. Designed to match Morant's dynamic play, the Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" combines high performance with bold, thematic aesthetics.
The sneaker is crafted to provide excellent support and cushioning, ensuring that it performs as impressively as it looks. This colorway symbolizes the fearsome presence Morant brings to the basketball court. As with previous releases in Morant’s signature line, this model will be a hit among fans who admire his game. The Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" is designed for those who dare to stand out during the spookiest season of the year.
"Nightmare" Nike Ja 2
The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a midsole in black and red. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a vibrant red material, with both red and black overlays. Further, a gold Nike Swoosh is on the sides as well as a silver lace dubrae in the shape of teeth. Finally, the heels feature black zombie hands, adding a spooky element to the sneakers.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” is releasing on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
