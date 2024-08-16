Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

A spooky Ja 2.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” is releasing on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a midsole in black and red. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a vibrant red material, with both red and black overlays. Further, a gold Nike Swoosh is on the sides as well as a silver lace dubrae in the shape of teeth. Finally, the heels feature black zombie hands, adding a spooky element to the sneakers.

The sneaker is crafted to provide excellent support and cushioning, ensuring that it performs as impressively as it looks . This colorway symbolizes the fearsome presence Morant brings to the basketball court. As with previous releases in Morant’s signature line, this model will be a hit among fans who admire his game. The Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" is designed for those who dare to stand out during the spookiest season of the year.

